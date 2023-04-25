Heavy rain showers move in for this weekend
Temperatures also remain below average.
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak system descends into our area from the north overnight tonight, bringing cloud cover and the potential for a few spotty sprinkles. Besides that, we remain fairly dry until Friday, when an active weather pattern begins, bringing multiple rounds of rain showers. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
