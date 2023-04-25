Hospitality, tourism education programs launching statewide

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice spoke to students in Nicholas County on Tuesday about career opportunities in the state’s growing tourism industry.

The event marked the beginning of hospitality and tourism education programs statewide. It was developed as a part of Tourism Works, a new workforce development initiative.

It launched earlier this year in preparation for the projected growth of more than 21,000 annual job openings in the state’s tourism industry through 2025.

“We’re going to start teaching and training our students to be prepared for the jobs that are on the way, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve got tourism jumpstarted like you can’t even imagine. We might go from 21,000 to 210,000 job openings in the blink of an eye. West Virginia is the most special place on the planet. We are absolutely the diamond in the rough the world has missed. Keep it going.”

Gov. Justice told students during the event 10,000 of the projected 21,000 annual openings are expected to be management-level positions with salaries approaching $60,000, according to data from the Higher Education Policy Commission.

The education component of this federally funded program focuses on educating the state’s next generation in tourism-related fields, preparing for the substantial increase in job openings projected for the industry, and connecting students with viable career opportunities.

Gov. Justice says tourism brought in about $5 billion in visitor spending last year, a record for the state.

“Thanks to the Governor’s historic investment in West Virginia State Parks and tourism as a whole, we’re seeing an incredible return already,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “With so much growth in the industry, it’s vital that we focus on developing a solid workforce, and that work begins in our schools. I’ve really enjoyed working with the students in Nicholas County over the past couple of years, and look forward to developing more relationships with students across the state. This program is an opportunity to really invest in the younger generation of West Virginians, as well as the folks currently working in the industry, to better equip them for the great things ahead for the Mountain State.”

Tourism Works includes multiple initiatives designed to comprehensively support the tourism industry’s growing workforce.

On Tuesday, the spotlight was on the Shape Our Future initiative, which includes the following:

Hospitality and tourism education has been launched in all 55 counties across the state, with plans for further expansion and updates to the curriculum rolling out next year.

All 55 counties have been engaged in the process to update the tourism and hospitality curriculum to make it more relevant to today’s tourism opportunities.

Tourism is now a career path that is highlighted at the middle school level in schools across West Virginia, as part of the Discover Your Future Program.

A new specialization in tourism marketing is expected to launch this fall in schools who have signed on for this new part of the tourism curriculum.

A tourism pathway program is currently being piloted and will allow students to gain college credits and career certifications at the high school level.

The Departments of Education and Tourism are currently accepting applications from schools for Tourism EPIC grants that will award funding for students to create tourism infrastructure projects on public lands in their regions

The Departments of Education and Tourism are working together to connect tourism industry representatives and schools directly to create more opportunities for hands-on learning.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.