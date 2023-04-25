I-79 widening project closes on-ramp this week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An on-ramp that leads to I-79 in Marion County is closed this week as part of the ongoing widening project in Marion County.

The on-ramp of I-79 northbound at exit 133, Kingmont Rd., will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Sunday, April 30 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials say all other ramps will remain open.

Anyone wanting to enter I-79 northbound at exit 133 will have to go southbound on I-79 to exit 132 and use the northbound ramp to get on I-79 north.

Delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

