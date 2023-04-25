I-79 widening project closes on-ramp this week

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An on-ramp that leads to I-79 in Marion County is closed this week as part of the ongoing widening project in Marion County.

The on-ramp of I-79 northbound at exit 133, Kingmont Rd., will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Sunday, April 30 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials say all other ramps will remain open.

Anyone wanting to enter I-79 northbound at exit 133 will have to go southbound on I-79 to exit 132 and use the northbound ramp to get on I-79 north.

Delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.