Kingwood woman celebrates 105th birthday

By John Blashke
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A senior in Preston County has hit a great milestone.

Edna Budd turns 105 years old Tuesday. She’s celebrating her birthday with friends and family at the Windy Hill Village in Kingwood.

Edna spent most of her life living in Donora, Pennsylvania, a small town between Pittsburgh and Union Town. She and her husband raised 3 children on their family farm.

Her daughter, Beverly Conner, says there’s nothing quite like her mother’s country home cooking.

“I remember thinking boy that was something the way she baked,” said Conner. “Having a nice warm meal ready for you -- so she liked it and she still worries about people getting enough to eat.”

But now for Edna’s 105th birthday a special cake was baked for her. Along with the cake came a prayer quilt from Otterbein United Methodist Church in Kingwood.

Beverly says her mother doesn’t have any secret to longevity, but she says it’s all part of God’s plan and one of the makers of the prayer quilt, Donna Contic agrees.

“Every knot on this quilt was a prayer said just for you,” said Contic as the inscription of the quilt reads.

Donna says people from their church, like her sister and her friend, Pam, have helped to make more than 900 of these prayer quilts for people all over the world.

Donna says she’s blessed to be able to give a quilt to someone as special Edna in her own community.

“It’s really how I feel, I’ve just been very blessed and I love sharing with others,” said Contic.

