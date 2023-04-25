Man crashes car after Harrison County police pursuit, troopers say

He allegedly told troopers he was under the influence of meth after he crashed.
Jonathon Cochran
Jonathon Cochran(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man has been charged after troopers say he was under the influence of meth when he led them on a pursuit and later crashed.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police tried to pull over a car driven by 32-year-old Jonathon Cochran in the 6500 block of Wallace Pike in Shinnston on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say when they turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights, Cochran fled on Wallace Pike before turning onto Ten Mile Rd. and crashing within about 50 feet from the Doddridge County line.

When troopers searched the car, they allegedly found a shotgun Cochran isn’t allowed to have due to a prior charge.

Troopers say Cochran told them at the crash scene he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Cochran was “excited and combative,” and EMS determined him to have symptoms that are consistent with methamphetamine usage.

Cochran has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
WV woman charged with murder of man missing nearly a year
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Morgantown area sees deadly overdose spike
Morgantown area sees overdose spike, multiple deaths
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

Latest News

Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
WVU permanently adopts test-optional admissions policy
Statewide burn ban comes to an end
WVa sheriff resigns over weapons allegations at school event