Man crashes car after Harrison County police pursuit, troopers say

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man has been charged after troopers say he was under the influence of meth when he led them on a pursuit and later crashed.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police tried to pull over a car driven by 32-year-old Jonathon Cochran in the 6500 block of Wallace Pike in Shinnston on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say when they turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights, Cochran fled on Wallace Pike before turning onto Ten Mile Rd. and crashing within about 50 feet from the Doddridge County line.

When troopers searched the car, they allegedly found a shotgun Cochran isn’t allowed to have due to a prior charge.

Troopers say Cochran told them at the crash scene he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Cochran was “excited and combative,” and EMS determined him to have symptoms that are consistent with methamphetamine usage.

Cochran has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.