Mild, clear Tuesday, then rain later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly Tuesday morning, this afternoon will be warmer than the past few days, and we’ll see some sunshine. Later this week, warmer temperatures and rain chances will return. Find out the details in the video above!

A cool air mass north of West Virginia will mean mild temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the 60s. Skies will also be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Overall, today will be mild and clear. Then a weak disturbance will push in tonight, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower, which may only produce a sprinkle or two during the overnight hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be higher than this morning, in the upper-30s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. Thursday afternoon will be slightly warmer. Then on Thursday night into Friday, a low-pressure system from the Rockies will lift from the southern states into West Virginia, bringing widespread showers throughout the afternoon and early-evening hours. Most of the rain leaves at night, leaving isolated showers and cloudy skies for Saturday. Then another low-pressure system will push in on Sunday, bringing more rain showers into our region. So the weekend will be dreary at times. More showers and highs in the 50s and 60s are expected next week. In short, today will be mild and clear, and rain will push in later this week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Clear skies in the morning, then a mix of Sun and clouds in the afternoon. High: 62.

Tonight: Overcast skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 70.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.