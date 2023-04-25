Protecting plants from frost

The owner of a local greenhouse is sharing tips on how to take care of plants as low temperatures are expected overnight.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a freeze warning in effect, some plants may be at risk overnight.

Kim’s Greenhouse has been up and running in Milton more than 20 years.

Owner and founder Kim Jackson and his staff were busy Monday night preparing for the overnight low temperatures.

He says people shouldn’t start planting until May 10, but he says some folks can’t seem to help but test their green thumbs a little earlier than that each year.

“When you start doing a lot before then, you’re just gambling,” he said.

Jackson is sharing tips on how to protect plants from the frost.

“Some things that are tender, you need to cover them, and I’d recommend covering them with a sheet,” he said. “You don’t want to use plastic, because it could freeze right through the plastic.”

Jackson says if you wake up in the morning after realizing you forgot to take precautions, all is not necessarily lost.

“If you don’t have time and you forget to cover it, you can get up in the morning before that sun hits on it strong and use your water hose and wash that off,” he said, “and you keep putting it on there until you thaw that plant out. I have saved some myself like that. That’s the last resort.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
WV woman charged with murder of man missing nearly a year
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
3 people shot at Clarksburg bar
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

Latest News

Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student
Scott's Run fundraiser.
Scott’s Run Settlement House holds fundraiser to continue feeding children in need
One dead in Nicholas County house fire
One person dead in house fire
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 24, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 24, 2023