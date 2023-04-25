Randolph County School District hosts their first pen pal picnic

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been an exciting week for elementary school students in the Randolph County School District.

The Phil Gainer Community Center hosted a pen pal picnic that featured bouncy houses and a magic show.

The event was for students to meet other students from elementary schools around the district that they have been writing letters to all school year.

Two students, Tessa and Annalyn said it was fun learning to write letters and finally meeting their pen pal.

“Me writing to her was a fun experience,” Tessa said. “We got to learn how to write while having fun and meeting a new person, and getting to know a new personality”

The kids went through activity stations throughout the day with their pen pals.

In one of the stations, students wrote postcards to send off with their pals over the summer.

Cindy Bodkin, who organized the event said it was challenging getting everything together, but seeing the students’ reactions made it all worth it.

“[The picnic took] many hours of planning and setting up,” Cindy said. “When those students came off the bus, and their expressions when they saw the inflatables and met their pen pals, is definitely worth all the time, the headaches, and the work to put into this event.”

All in all, nine elementary schools across the school district participated in writing letters. This was the district’s first pen pal picnic. However, bodkin says since everyone had such a fun time, they might have to have another one next year.

