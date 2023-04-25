Randolph County School District hosts their first pen pal picnic

Some local students have been writing to each other all school year as pen pals
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been an exciting week for elementary school students in the Randolph County School District.

The Phil Gainer Community Center hosted a pen pal picnic that featured bouncy houses and a magic show.

The event was for students to meet other students from elementary schools around the district that they have been writing letters to all school year.

Two students, Tessa and Annalyn said it was fun learning to write letters and finally meeting their pen pal.

“Me writing to her was a fun experience,” Tessa said. “We got to learn how to write while having fun and meeting a new person, and getting to know a new personality”

The kids went through activity stations throughout the day with their pen pals.

In one of the stations, students wrote postcards to send off with their pals over the summer.

Cindy Bodkin, who organized the event said it was challenging getting everything together, but seeing the students’ reactions made it all worth it.

“[The picnic took] many hours of planning and setting up,” Cindy said. “When those students came off the bus, and their expressions when they saw the inflatables and met their pen pals, is definitely worth all the time, the headaches, and the work to put into this event.”

All in all, nine elementary schools across the school district participated in writing letters. This was the district’s first pen pal picnic. However, bodkin says since everyone had such a fun time, they might have to have another one next year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
WV woman charged with murder of man missing nearly a year
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Morgantown area sees deadly overdose spike
Morgantown area sees overdose spike, multiple deaths
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

Latest News

Randolph County Schools host first pen pal picnic
WIC offering free lead testing to families
1 flown to the hospital, another injured after Upshur County crash
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 25, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 25, 2023