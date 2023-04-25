Scott’s Run Settlement House holds fundraiser to continue feeding children in need

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Scott’s Run Settlement House in Morgantown was known in the community for it’s Backpack Feeding Program.

Every weekend during the 2021-22 school year, 500 children from nine schools brought home bags of food to ensure they were fed when school was not in session.

President of the Board of Directors for Scott’s Run, Lindsay Williams, said they held their first big fundraiser event since the pandemic, A Mystery Auction Night.

“We are hoping to raise money. So, we can continue to fill those bags of food for children in need in our community,” she explained.

In addition to the live auction, there were raffles and live music.

All the money raised goes toward the programs at Scott’s Run.

Backpack Feeding Program

Baby Basics Pantry

School Supply Giveaway

Thanksgiving Meal Baskets

Christmas Sponsor-a-Family

Easter Treat Baskets

Home Repair and Weatherization

Educational Workshops

Computer Lab/Resume Writing

Fundraising Committee Chair Jessica Bright explained the economy played a role in the crisis.

“Food insecurity, we know, has always been a problem. We are seeing a lot more of a rise right now just because given the economic constraints that are happening. In our community, as well as broader state and national economy,” Bright said.

According to Feeding America one in six children in West Virginia face hunger which totals 63,070 children struggling.

In total, 217,690 people in West Virginia stuggle with food insecurity.

