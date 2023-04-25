Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student

Authorities say he was “unresponsive” and brain dead.
Jeffery Tood passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP/WDTV) - Another person has passed away from an accident that killed a high school student in Ritchie County on April 16.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Todd passed away on Saturday after being taken off life support.

The RCSO says he was “unresponsive” and brain dead.

Todd is the second person to die from the crash. Natalea Mumaw, a senior at St. Marys High School in Pleasants County, was also killed in the head-on collision.

Officials say that John Giboney, of St. Marys, is making a recovery and William Little III’s condition is stable.

High school student dies in Ritchie County crash

Community continues to come together for Natalea Mumaw

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

