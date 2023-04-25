Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

