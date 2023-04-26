Authorities warning about cellphone account fraud

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Monongalia County are warning about cellphone account fraud after victims have been reported in the area.

Detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the fraudulent scheme on Monday, according to the MCSO.

Authorities say several Comcast/Xfinity customers were defrauded after cellphone lines were added to their account without their consent.

The cellphones are then being shipped to the victim’s home where a scammer is waiting on the delivery, detectives say.

The suspect allegedly drives a blue sedan, according to the MCSO.

Investigators with the Morgantown Police Department and the MCSO are gathering evidence and trying to find other victims to this scam.

Anyone who has had cellphones added to a Comcast/Xfinity account without permission is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

