Childcare Townhall held at Bridgeport City Hall

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cubby’s Child Care Center in Bridgeport hosted an event at city hall to talk about issues with childcare in West Virginia.

According to Child Care Aware of America and Team for West Virginia Children, the state ranks 50th in the country for childcare accessibility.

Speakers at the townhall shared some of the issues that the state faces with childcare, one of the biggest being cost.

One of the speakers and parent Katie Coombs, shared she has to cut back her work hours to provide childcare for her both of her children due to the cost, which leads to more than one loss in the household.

“There will be no family days for us together. This also means a loss of benefits for my family, including insurance coverage,” she explained.

Coombs’ story is just one of several shared at the event.

Presenters said their goal was to spread awareness about the need for more affordable childcare across the state.

