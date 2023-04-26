D&E College set to host 43rd annual Deja vu Music Festival

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A country music star will be part of the festivities for the 43rd annual Deja vu Music Festival at Davis & Elkins College.

Chase Matthew will be headlining the concert. He is a Nashville native who is quickly becoming one of country music’s hottest newcomers, even performing at The Grand Ole Opry last month.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 28 at the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Amphitheatre at Davis & Elkins College. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff must show a current college ID at the gate with their ticket for entry.

Click here to purchase tickets.

