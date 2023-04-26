Excellence in Education: Isabella Herrod semifinalist for Presidential Scholarship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting a Harrison County student who is a semifinalist for the Presidential Scholarship.

“There’s different definitions of success. There’s not just one straight path to success,” said Isabella Herrod, a senior at Liberty High School in Clarksburg.

Herrod is a well-rounded student who was invited to apply to the Presidential Scholarship, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, based on her academics and success in the schools FFA program.

“It was a pretty lengthy application. There were a lot of essays, but there were also a lot of questions about my background, my statistics, and my high school career. There were a lot of questions about myself, so I feel like I learned a lot about myself,” said Herrod.

Out of 5,000 applicants, only 628 were chosen to be a semifinalist. Herrod is the only one from West Virginia selected as a semifinalist for the scholarship.

“Anyone who was involved in this program worked really hard throughout their four years. It was just really nice to see not only my own name and being able to represent my state and show all that my state has to offer but also to see those young kids and how they are shaping their community and building our future,” Herrod said.

Herrod says she’s very grateful for the opportunity and she’s glad her showing up and showing out for her school has paid off.

“Really coming out and having a good attitude in everything I do and trying to be as hard working as I can, I think I set an invisible standard. I hope I show people that it’s possible. This a nationally-ranked program, and I’m from a small town in West Virginia, but it just shows that if you work hard, you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” Herrod said.

Herrod will find out next month if she’s one of 161 students to receive the award.

