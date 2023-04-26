First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He brought Kimmy, also known as Miss Wonderful, a 2-year-old Pitbull and Boxer mix, with him and talked about how to get involved with the humane society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

