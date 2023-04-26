High school students compete in pepperoni roll challenge

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County High School students competed in a pepperoni roll challenge. In order to win, they had to beat the heat.

Each pepperoni roll had habanero cheese, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeno peppers, and hot sauce.

You could smell how spicy they were as soon as you walked through the door.

Students had five minutes to eat it and then had to sit for another 10 minutes in order to beat the heat.

A freshman that competed in it said he felt like he could do it so he did. However, he did say the heat level was an 8.

“I ate it really quickly. So, it probably didn’t have as much of an affect as it would of normally.”

A senior who competed said it wasn’t the spiciest he’s had, but it was up there.

He said he was just thinking about waiting for the heat to go down, but he did do one thing for sure.

“I made my mama proud like I said I would.”

Lee Retherford is a senior that helped make the pepperoni rolls. She said it’s not for the faint of heart.

“I was very excited. I really wanted to make it absolutely spicy.”

Katie Weaver is the pro-start teacher. She said while she was making them she was hoping to not make them too hot, but it still needed to be a challenge.

“I’m glad that I can do something so that the kids can have fun, and if they can beat it then they can win something.”

Maxx Sharpless is a freshman that came up with the challenge. He said he loves spicy food which made him think of the idea.

“I was most excited about the reactions and how everything happened.”

The students that win get a t-shirt and their picture put up in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.