Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother

A Lumberport woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.
Doris Faye Watson
Doris Faye Watson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lumberport woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.

Court records show Doris Faye Watson, 65, is charged with first-degree murder in Marion County.

On April 11, Fairmont police were called to a home on Avalon Rd. on a report of a suspicious death.

The person who called told officers Watson had told her she gave her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst, a fatal dose of Morphine, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Hayhurst was pronounced dead the day prior, the complaint says.

Investigators wrote in the complaint that Hayhurst was under Watson’s care when she died.

Three additional witnesses told investigators Watson told them she “had killed her mother with Morphine and would be going to jail,” the complaint says.

Three empty Morphine containers were found during a search of Hayhurst’s home, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Watson is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

