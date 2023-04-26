Man found hiding in cabinet after threatening to shoot man, woman, police say

Joseph Lattea
Joseph Lattea(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Weston man has been charged after officers say he threatened to shoot two people at a home and hid in a cabinet in another home.

Authorities went to a home on South Main Ave. on Tuesday and spoke with two people who said 32-year-old Joseph Lattea followed them home, pulled a handgun from his waist and threatened to kill them, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say Lattea “punched through” a door and left his gun on a shelf before walking toward a home on South River Ave.

Court documents say officers found the gun with a loaded magazine and a chambered bullet.

Authorities say they found Lattea in the South River Ave. home “hiding in a cabinet in the basement.”

Lattea has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

