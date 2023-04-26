Man pleads guilty in Taylor County murder case

Joshua Price
Joshua Price(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to killing a man in Taylor County back in June 2021.

31-year-old Joshua Price, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to first degree murder with mercy, first degree arson, and two counts of computer fraud with use of a cell phone, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

Price shot and killed 26-year-old Tyler Poston on Route 119, Grafton Rd., between Grafton and Morgantown on June 26, 2021.

Tyler Poston
Tyler Poston(WDTV)

Authorities said Poston was shot a total of six times, including twice in the head.

Months before the fire, Price put a tire underneath Poston’s home and set it on fire, damaging the home, Bord said.

The Facebook page “Justice for Tyler Poston” has more than 3,000 followers and continues to be posted on by family members with pictures and memories of Poston.

Judge Shawn Nines accepted the guilty pleas and will sentence Price later this year.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Taylor County man’s shooting death ruled as homicide, shot six times (6/29/2021)

Warrant issued in connection to Grafton murder (7/7/2021)

Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder (8/10/2021)

Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge (10/22/2021)

One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston (1/25/2022)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student
Jonathon Cochran
Man crashes car after Harrison County police pursuit, troopers say
1 flown to the hospital, another injured after Upshur County crash

Latest News

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
USA Diving National Championships to be held at Mylan Park
Authorities warning about cellphone account fraud
Fola Alabi
Man behind romance scam with victims in West Virginia sentenced
Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother