Mercer County students prepare for World Robotics Competition

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Students from several Mercer County Schools are gearing up for a trip to Texas to compete in the largest robotics competition in the world. For the first time, Straley Elementary School will be joining Montcalm High School, Princeton Middle School, and Mercer Elementary School in representing the area in a robotics competition on a global scale. Straley students are having fun preparing for the competition and showing what they’ve learned.

“Driving is just so much fun... and see how many points you have at the end,” says Timothy, one of the students competing.

“It is very fun, but I will not lie, there are some moments where you just think, ‘Dang, this is headache-inducing.’ But, as you can see, all that really pays off,” says Dylan, another student competitor.

The VEX Robotics World Competition pits students from around the world against each other in a showcase of robotic prowess.

“I bet we’ll see some very excellent bots, but I think, as long as we just bring our best, we’ll get our best,” says Dylan.

Hayley Shrewsbury, 5th grade teacher and one of the coaches for the team, says preparing for this competition helps the students learn and grow both academically and socially.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for them to learn about the code and how the computer works and how to communicate and show really good teamwork skills with one another...” says Shrewsbury.

“I remember coming into this fourth grade and thinking, ‘How am I going to do this? It looks so complicated,’ but, after a while, you start to pick up on it and it becomes second nature,” says Dylan.

Shrewsbury adds the students have been enjoying working with VEX Robotics, and she’s excited to see how the students will continue with the program in the future.

Straley Elementary will be competing in the VEX IQ Robotics Competition with other Elementary and Middle schools. The overall VEX Robotics Competition will include divisions for other grade levels as well.

