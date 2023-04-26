Mild Wednesday, then rain by the end of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of mild, clear conditions that started earlier this week. The nice weather won’t last forever, however. Find out what Friday and the weekend will be like in the video above!

A weak cold front brought clouds and even a few isolated showers into West Virginia this morning, but by the afternoon the clouds will push out, leading to mostly sunny skies, light westerly winds, and highs in the low-to-mid-60s, below average for late April. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will start out partly clear and sunny, but by the late-evening hours, clouds will build in from the southwest, leading to overcast skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s in some areas. Then tomorrow night into Friday morning, a low-pressure system will lift in from the southern states into West Virginia, bringing widespread showers in the process. The rain will last well into Friday afternoon, turning into scattered showers by the evening. Leftover showers will push out by Saturday morning, leaving cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during the day. Then another low-pressure system from Canada will push in on Sunday morning and afternoon, bringing more rain showers into our region. Most of those showers are gone by Monday morning, but an unsettled weather pattern will linger well into next week, resulting in highs in the upper-50s, cloudy skies, and even scattered showers at times. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and partly sunny, Friday and the weekend will be cloudy and rainy, and cool, cloudy conditions will linger as we transition to the month of May.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 36.

Thursday: Mostly clear skies in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Steady rain during the overnight hours. High: 72.

Friday: Steady rain during the morning hours, then cloudy skies and scattered showers, with a few heavy showers, during the afternoon. South-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 66.

