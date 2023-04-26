Morgantown man charged after child calls 911 to report fatal overdose

Steven Hunter
Steven Hunter(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man is facing charges after troopers say a seven-year-old child called authorities to report a fatal overdose.

Troopers went to a home in Morgantown around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a seven-year-old child reported two people had overdosed in a bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.

In the bedroom, troopers say a woman and 34-year-old Steven Hunter were unresponsive with two baggies containing a white powder substance, burnt foil and a straw near them and within reach of the child.

Authorities took both Hunter and the woman to Ruby Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead and Hunter received treatment.

Hunter has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

