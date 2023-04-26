Rain returns on Friday and continues into the start of May

Temperatures generally remain below average.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Expect another chilly night tonight with frost formation likely across NCWV, prompting a Frost Advisory to remain in effect from 2am through 9am. Things improve through the afternoon, warming to around seasonable for the first (and last) time this week. Then, a robust rain system moves in by early Friday morning, providing heavy rain showers throughout the day. From there, smaller systems keep rain chances in play into next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

