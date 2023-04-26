Ron Sheranko passed away on April 19, 2023, at age 78 at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio, TX from complications following surgery. He has friends who will miss him from every stage of his life: elementary and high school, his time in the Air Force, his years at General Electric in Cincinnati, back in his hometown of Fairmont WV to care for his mother, and in San Antonio, TX where he lived on his daughter’s property in his own specially built small home. Ron was always the life of the party. He enjoyed music and dancing and frequently played DJ with his extensive music collection. He was a member, and in some cases an officer, in many organizations to include the Moose Lodge, the Elks Club, the Eagles and the VFW. He was also a Mason and a Scottish Rite member of the Valley of Cincinnati. He enjoyed card games with friends, and he looked forward to “family reunions” over the Fourth of July holiday in Fairmont WV over a 50-year stretch. Ron was known by his closest friends and family as “Mr. Moderation”. He always had the biggest and best computer on the market and when he found a sale on toilet paper, he bought enough to last the whole year; he did everything on a grand scale, and he loved with the same enthusiasm. He worked for General Electric and had several specialty certifications in welding. He even did some contract projects with NASA welding titanium, but Ron’s proudest moments centered around his children and grandchildren. He will be united in death with his father, Sam Sheranko and his mother Pauline Helm as well as his brother David Sheranko and niece Amanda Sheranko. Extended family was important to him, and he grew up with and stayed close to many aunts, uncles and cousins that have gone on before him. He will be missed here on earth by his two daughters, Julie Sawyer (Larry) and Laurie Sheranko, 4 grandchildren, Andrew and Savannah Sawyer and Amanda and Sadie Garcia and countless cousins and friends. We will have a party to celebrate his life over the Fourth of July weekend as per tradition. HOMEGOING PARTY at the home of Gloria Helm 213 Sanford Rd, Fairmont WV JULY 1, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm Since he was a veteran, donations can be made to the VFW #629 (802 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554) in lieu of flowers. If you need more information, please feel free to email at ljsawyer1998@gmail.com

