School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County school board voted Tuesday night to eliminate most of their social worker positions within the district.

Teachers, parents and students made a final plea at the start of the board meeting, asking the board to keep the social workers.

“I’m begging you all please, we need our social workers,” parent Allison Madden said. “The teachers can’t do it all on their own.”

Lincoln County Assistant Superintendent and Personnel Director Josh Brumfield said Thursday that 10 of the 11 social worker positions at the school district may be eliminated.

The final vote by the school board was 4-0 with one board member abstaining.

School Board President David Bell said it would take $750,000 to keep their social workers.

“If it came to an emotional appeal, we would have voted certainly to keep those social workers,” he said. “They do a good job, and we need them. But when it comes down to it, at the end of the day, it’s all about money.”

Catricia Martin, who’s with the West Virginia Education Association, said they’re going to try and work with district to make sure there’s permanent funding for social workers in Lincoln County.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that our social workers have jobs and that every school in Lincoln County has a social worker,” Martin said.

Bell said once a permanent superintendent is hired for the school district, they’ll strongly encourage them to find money to bring back some of their social workers.

For previous coverage:

School social workers at risk of losing jobs speak during Board of Education hearing

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
Jonathon Cochran
Man crashes car after Harrison County police pursuit, troopers say
1 flown to the hospital, another injured after Upshur County crash
Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting

Latest News

Authorities warning about cellphone account fraud
Fola Alabi
Man behind romance scam with victims in West Virginia sentenced
Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
FILE: Morgantown City Council.
Unofficial results of Morgantown Municipal Election are in
Childcare Townhall.
Childcare Townhall held at Bridgeport City Hall