United Way reaches fundraising goal to help partner agencies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held a celebration breakfast Wednesday morning at the West Milford Community Center.

The organization reached it’s campaign fundraising goal of $780,000 which will help 21 partner agencies provide health, education, and financial services throughout Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Wayne Worth was this year’s campaign chair. He says reaching the fundraising goal is important to the community.

“It’s paramount that we did make goal because a lot of these 21 partner organizations rely on this money to function,” Worth said. “These are the people out there that are on the ground trying to make a difference in the lives of others. For us to make our $780,000 goal, this to them is a game changer. It helps them make the difference in the community that they’re trying to make.”

To learn more or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student
Jonathon Cochran
Man crashes car after Harrison County police pursuit, troopers say
UPDATE: UCSO ID’s two injured in crash, provides update on condition

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 26, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 26, 2023
United Way reaches fundraising goal to help partner agencies
United Way reaches fundraising goal to help partner agencies
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Man pleads guilty in Taylor County murder case