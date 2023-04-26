United Way reaches fundraising goal to help partner agencies

WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held a celebration breakfast Wednesday morning at the West Milford Community Center.

The organization reached it’s campaign fundraising goal of $780,000 which will help 21 partner agencies provide health, education, and financial services throughout Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Wayne Worth was this year’s campaign chair. He says reaching the fundraising goal is important to the community.

“It’s paramount that we did make goal because a lot of these 21 partner organizations rely on this money to function,” Worth said. “These are the people out there that are on the ground trying to make a difference in the lives of others. For us to make our $780,000 goal, this to them is a game changer. It helps them make the difference in the community that they’re trying to make.”

To learn more or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.