Unofficial results of Morgantown Municipal Election are in

FILE: Morgantown City Council.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The unofficial results of the Morgantown Municipal Election are in. Councilors that were elected will serve a four-year term. All the incumbents were re-elected with one new addition to the council Louise “Weez” Michael, for the Third Ward.

First Ward:

James Giuliani - 592 votes

Joe Abu-Ghannam - 993 votes

Third Ward:

Louise “Weez” Michael - 1,224 votes

Fifth Ward:

Danielle Trumble - 1,193 votes

Marly Ynigues - 466 votes

Seventh Ward:

Ben Mayle - 765 votes

Brian Butcher - 889 votes

