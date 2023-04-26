Unofficial results of Morgantown Municipal Election are in
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The unofficial results of the Morgantown Municipal Election are in. Councilors that were elected will serve a four-year term. All the incumbents were re-elected with one new addition to the council Louise “Weez” Michael, for the Third Ward.
First Ward:
James Giuliani - 592 votes
Joe Abu-Ghannam - 993 votes
Third Ward:
Louise “Weez” Michael - 1,224 votes
Fifth Ward:
Danielle Trumble - 1,193 votes
Marly Ynigues - 466 votes
Seventh Ward:
Ben Mayle - 765 votes
Brian Butcher - 889 votes
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.