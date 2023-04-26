USA Diving National Championships to be held at Mylan Park

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 USA Diving National Championships are coming to the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown next month.

More than 100 of the nation’s top divers will compete May 17-24.

The event will also serve as the trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championship and the 2023 Pan American Games.

This comes after a successful 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships in December.

“The team at Mylan Park and Visit Mountaineer Country did a phenomenal job hosting our recent Winter National Championships. They ran a top-notch event, and we are excited to continue building our partnership with them for the 2023 National Championships,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

