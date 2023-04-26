USA Diving National Championships to be held at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 USA Diving National Championships are coming to the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown next month.

More than 100 of the nation’s top divers will compete May 17-24.

The event will also serve as the trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championship and the 2023 Pan American Games.

This comes after a successful 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships in December.

“The team at Mylan Park and Visit Mountaineer Country did a phenomenal job hosting our recent Winter National Championships. They ran a top-notch event, and we are excited to continue building our partnership with them for the 2023 National Championships,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud.

