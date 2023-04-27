Buckhannon preparing to host marching band competition

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -The World Association of Marching Show Bands will soon call the Mountain State home.

Buckhannon was selected to host this year’s event, known as WAMSB.

It’s a big deal because this is only the second time the competition has been held in the U.S. in 26 years and the first time it’s been hosted on the East Coast.

Buckhannon and Upshur County officials say it’s a great opportunity for the area to get world recognition.

More than 2,000 band members from 17 different countries will be participating in this year’s event.

However, people in the community have been worried about how they’ll accommodate everyone.

Randy Sanders is the city’s information coordinator. He said they’ll have help from the community for lodging and food.

“We have relationships with WVWC, with D&E College, with A&B College, we are also working with the Upshur County School System. So, we’ll be utilizing the auditoriums and gymnasiums at the Buckhannon Upshur High School and bringing in shower trailers.”

Sanders said once those fill up he hopes tourists will stay in surrounding counties like Randolph, Lewis, or Harrison.

Another concern people have is the traffic that’ll be coming in.

Sanders said a lot of their city employees will be working to assist traffic.

“Pay attention to detour signs, they’ll be times when streets are closed, we’ll be utilizing special parking areas, we’ll have appropriate signage up, and if we do have to utilize parking areas outside of the city, let’s say maybe closer to the entrance of the city, we’ll provide shuttles that’ll run every 30 minutes.”

Sanders said they’ve also been working with several agencies for safety measures for WAMSB and the Strawberry Festival.

People can expect to hear amazing music, tons of food vendors, and more.

Sanders said he’s most excited to put Buckhannon on a world-wide stage.

“So, we’re going to be broadcasting this, live streaming it on the web, and we’re going to open it up to the world. So, you’ll be able to see the opening ceremony whether you’re in one of the countries that’s sending a band like Chile or Columbia.”

If that doesn’t get you excited enough, they’ll also be having Grammy Award Winner Lee Greenwood performing ‘God Bless the U.S.A’ at the opening ceremony, and a special closing performance by the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

