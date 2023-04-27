Building collapses in Farmington

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials in Marion County are working to pick up the pieces after a building collapse in Farmington.

It happened right across from Town Hall on Mill Street.

A portion of the building came down around 9:30 Wednesday night, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Farmington Mayor Bill Glassclock told 5 News the building is more than a century old and has sat vacant for years.

According to Glassclock, the collapse was structural, and no one was inside when it came down.

A portion of Mill Street remains closed as crews clean up the collapse.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

