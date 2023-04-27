Country star Tracy Lawrence to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Tracy Lawrence will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

Over the last 32 years, Lawrence’s music has made him a mainstay as one of country music’s truest traditionalists.

He has sold more than 13 million albums with 18 No. 1 hits, including “Time Marches On”, “Find Out Who Your Friends Are’, and “Paint Me a Birmingham”.

Kendell Marvel, a singer and Grammy-winning song writer, will open for Lawrence.

Trevor DeVaul is the Recreation Coordinator of Parks. He says he is excited for Lawrence to come to Clarksburg.

“I’m really excited for Tracy Lawrence to come to the Amphitheater,” DeVaul said. “He’s a great artist and has had a very successful career, and I am happy that he is coming to Clarksburg this summer.”

The concert will be on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or at 866-973-9610.

