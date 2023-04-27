First at 4 Forum: Jaded Ravins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Halle Jade and Kelly Ravin of the Jaded Ravins, a country-rock band, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They played a portion of one of their songs and talked about the original music they perform and tonight’s upcoming performance in Morgantown.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

