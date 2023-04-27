First at 4 Forum: Landon Southerly
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Landon Southerly, Director of WVU’s Upward Bound, joined First at 4 on Thursday.
He talked about having counselors at Preston County High School that teach classes, the types of classes offered, and having a personalized approach to education.
