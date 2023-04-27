First at 4 Forum: Landon Southerly

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Landon Southerly, Director of WVU’s Upward Bound, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about having counselors at Preston County High School that teach classes, the types of classes offered, and having a personalized approach to education.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Steven Hunter
Morgantown man charged after child calls 911 to report fatal overdose
Fola Alabi
Man behind romance scam with victims in West Virginia sentenced
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of Gov. Justice from March 12, 2022.
Gov. Justice announces run for U.S. Senate
First at 4 Forum: Jaded Ravins
First at 4 Forum: Jaded Ravins
First at 4 Forum: Dan Cooley
First at 4 Forum: Dan Cooley
First at 4 Forum: Landon Southerly
First at 4 Forum: Landon Southerly