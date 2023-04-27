Hamilton appointed to represent District 81 in West Virginia House

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Anitra Hamilton to represent the 81st District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Hamilton fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Danielle Walker, who left earlier this month to become the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.

Hamilton will serve the remainder of Walker’s two-year term, which began this January.

Hamilton is the President of the NAACP for Morgantown and Kingwood, serves as Vice President of the WVU Council on Gender Equity, and is the minister of Agape Life in Fairmont.

Hamilton is the only Black woman in the West Virginia Legislature.

District 81 covers a portion of Morgantown, including neighborhoods near West Virginia University.

Click here to view the appointment letter signed by Gov. Justice.

