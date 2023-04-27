James “Nelson” Sullivan Sr., 86, of Crawford, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on January 27, 1937, a son of the late James Louis Sullivan and Helen Grace Boblitz Sullivan. In addition to his parents, Nelson Sr. was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one son, Dennis Jerry Sullivan; and three sisters: Florence Hergenhan, Jackie Jones, and Bertie Trumpower. On August 18, 1956, Nelson Sr. married the love of his life, Ellen Joan Dodge. Together they shared over 66 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Nelson Sr. are his wife, Ellen Joan Sullivan; two children: James “Nelson” Sullivan Jr. and companion, Bev Wyant, of Weston, and Deborah Joyce Sullivan of Crawford; three grandchildren: James “Kirk” Sullivan and wife, Tina, Sandra Elizabeth Sullivan and fiancé, Gabe Edwards, and Harley James Sullivan; 8 great-grandchildren: Kailee, Shelby, Kolby, Samantha, Cameron, Maverick, Nevaeh, and Aubree; and several nieces and nephews. Nelson Sr. spent 28 years employed as a Carpenter Foreman at JH Lawrence in Greenbelt, MD. He lived in Maryland for about 60 years with his family before retiring with his wife to West Virginia in 2007. They enjoyed their time together in the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Nelson Sr.’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Nelson” Sullivan Sr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.