MCSO searching for missing teen

Seth Kennedy
Seth Kennedy(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Seth Kennedy was last seen at his home in the Dellslow area Wednesday morning around 6:15, according to the MCSO.

Authorities say Kennedy is a 16-year-old white male, 5′8″ and 189 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black athletic pants and a black shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Below is a Facebook post from the department with an additional photo of Kennedy.

