Morgantown heart transplant recipient wins two medals in World Transplant Games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Team Alleghenies Transplant says a heart transplant recipient from Morgantown is bringing two medals back to the Mountain State after competing in the 2023 World Transplant Games in Australia.

Greg Sabak received a heart transplant in July 2016 because he had an enlarged heart.

He is part of the team made up of organ transplant recipients, caregivers, donor families and organ donation supporters from across West Virginia and Pennsylvania who attended the event.

It was held April 15-21 in Perth, Australia.

Sabak earned a silver medal in singles bowling and a bronze medal in teams bowling.

“While the events are very competitive, the transplant games are more about honoring the legacy of those who gave the ultimate gift of life,” said Colleen Sullivan, director of public affairs at CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education. “They also serve to show the world that having a transplant is a second chance at a full, productive and inspiring life.”

The World Transplant Games drew about 3,000 athletes and transplant supporters from across the globe, and it is the largest community gathering of its kind for individuals, families, and loved ones of those who have received or given a life-saving organ, cornea, bone marrow, or tissue donation.

The event included 20 athletic and recreational competitions for transplant patients and living donors.

Sabak also played in the 2022 World Transplant Games in San Diego last summer, winning three medals.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.