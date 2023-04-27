NASA hosts ‘Inspiring the Next Generation Day’

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - NASA hosted its first in-person “Bring Your Kid to Work Day” since the pandemic on Thursday.

It’s part of an annual nationwide tradition for NASA to host a day dedicated to show their coworkers’ children what a day in the life of their parent would look like with inspiring the next generation.

“Here at NASA, we have renamed that to “Inspiring the Next Generation Day.” For almost two decades now, we engage the children of our employees for a couple of hours during their workday because as exciting as the work is we do here is, building robots can be more fun,” said Tod Ensign, Program Manager for the IV&V Program.

The day is centered around teaching kids different STEM skills while doing fun hands-on activities.

“So today, they are building a seismic test platform out of Lego robots, and they are going to build some buildings to see how well they survive an earthquake. Then, we have a waterproof Sphero robot, and they are going to do some robotic painting. We also have students learning about Minecraft and NASAs newest mission Artemis.”

10-year-old Anna Bell says this is her first time going to work with her dad, and she already can’t wait for next year’s day.

“I would say that it is a fun learning program that also let’s kids not just learn about NASA, but science and math. It also lets them see what their parents do.”

NASA says if you want to teach your class or your own kids new ways to enjoy STEM, they can help with that too.

“So everything we are doing today can be a workshop that we train parents or teachers on, and then we loan them the kits. It’s of course at no cost.”

