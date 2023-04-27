One dies in Mon County house fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person is dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in Monongalia County.

Officials say the fatal fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Tunnel St. in Osage.

Agencies that responded to the fire include Cassville, Granville, Star City, and Westover fire departments in addition to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is heading to the scene to investigate the fire.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Steven Hunter
Morgantown man charged after child calls 911 to report fatal overdose
Fola Alabi
Man behind romance scam with victims in West Virginia sentenced
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
Joshua Price
Man pleads guilty in Taylor County murder case

Latest News

One dies in Mon County house fire
Building collapses in Farmington
Hamilton appointed to represent District 81 in West Virginia House
W.Va. Gov. Justice files to run for U.S. Senate
Hamilton appointed to represent District 81 in West Virginia House