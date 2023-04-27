One dies in Mon County house fire

OSAGE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person is dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in Monongalia County.

Officials say the fatal fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Tunnel St. in Osage.

Agencies that responded to the fire include Cassville, Granville, Star City, and Westover fire departments in addition to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is heading to the scene to investigate the fire.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.