St. Francis Central Catholic hosts second annual ACE Awards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Adrianna Chico Evans was a beloved mother, daughter, wife, and teacher that went to her “heavenly home” in October 2021.

The St. Francis Central Catholic third-grade teacher passed only a few weeks after giving birth to her son Luke Robert Evans.

In memory of Evans, her father, Robert Chico, worked with the school principal Arthur Moore to create the ACE Award.

“This father had a vision that he would create a yearly award that would do two things. One that would commemorate the legacy of Adrianna Chico Evans and at the same time reward academic excellence by the teachers of St. Francis in the classroom,” Chico explained.

This award was presented to a teacher from the school that exhibits excellence inside and outside the classroom.

“The thing is, they don’t stop when the bell rings. You know, they go home and do lesson plans and all the other things that they’re required to do to prepare for the next day’s classes,” he added.

The ACE Governing Board narrowed down the nominees to three. Then they held interviews with each teacher before they select a winner.

This year’s winner, Mary Ann Boczek, was Evans’s second-grade teacher and eventually colleague.

Boczek was the second winner of the ACE Award, and her name would go on the ACE plaque.

She also won $2,500 for her hard work.

Chico said that they intend to continue giving out this award for multiple generations.

