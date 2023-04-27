State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have identified the body that was found in the Guyandotte River in Logan, West Virginia on April 23.

According to troopers, an autopsy on the victim at the State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Anthony Lee Stollings Jr., 42, of Logan.

WVSP says no foul play is suspected.

