State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have identified the body that was found in the Guyandotte River in Logan, West Virginia on April 23.

According to troopers, an autopsy on the victim at the State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Anthony Lee Stollings Jr., 42, of Logan.

WVSP says no foul play is suspected.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
Local woman charged with murder of 92-year-old mother
Steven Hunter
Morgantown man charged after child calls 911 to report fatal overdose
Fola Alabi
Man behind romance scam with victims in West Virginia sentenced
Heidi Dodd
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
Joshua Price
Man pleads guilty in Taylor County murder case

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of Greg Sabak
Morgantown heart transplant recipient wins two medals in World Transplant Games
One dies in Mon County house fire
Building collapses in Farmington
Hamilton appointed to represent District 81 in West Virginia House
W.Va. Gov. Justice files to run for U.S. Senate