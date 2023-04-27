SUV caught on camera speeding past Nitro school bus

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in Nitro are shaken up after a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the driver of an SUV crossing double yellow lines and passing a school bus as it stopped to pick up children.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Main Avenue in Nitro.

Olivia Beck and her 6-year-old son were going on with their morning routine before the incident.

“I bent down to give him a kiss,” she recalled. “The next thing, I look up and that car is just flying past the bus.”

Beck said she has not had any issues at the bus stop at all this school year.

“I’m just frustrated; I’m irate,” Beck said as she considered her thoughts Wednesday. “All of us parents that were there are, and it was just unexpected.”

However, Nitro Police Lt. Chris Hastings said calls like this have become more common.

“We’ve actually seen a giant uptick in traffic citations being issued for vehicles passing a school bus. The school year, it’s been a big problem,” he said.

For an area filled with families, small animals and lots of school-aged children, parents and law enforcement just want people to slow down before someone gets hurt.

“The message to the driver would be, come talk to us, tell us your side of the story, let’s try to come to resolve and get this to an end and we can maybe everybody can learn a lesson that you need to slow down for children,” Hastings said. “I just want everybody to know to slow down. These kids, they aren’t fully grown, they don’t understand what can happen, but we are we’re adults. We know.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nitro Police Department.

