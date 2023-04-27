Warm Thursday gives way to rainy Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, but with overcast skies, expect a warm, gray afternoon. Then after today, we’re tracking rain as it moves into West Virginia to end the last week of April. Find out more in the video above!

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s and light winds. However, skies will be overcast, thanks to clouds lifting in ahead of a low-pressure system that, as of this morning, is in the Deep South. That low-pressure system will lift towards the Central US overnight, bringing the first round of showers into North-Central West Virginia after midnight. After 3 AM, widespread, steady rain will be across our region, which means a slick morning commute and lower-than-normal visibility. The steady rain will last until at least 10 AM, by which that time, it lifts north and east of our region. Thereafter, skies will be cloudy for the afternoon, and scattered showers will push in from the west, with a few heavy showers possible. These showers will stick around until the late-evening hours. By Saturday morning, any leftover isolated showers will push out of our region, leaving behind rainfall totals of 0.5″ to 1″. Thereafter, Saturday is cloudy but dry. Then on Sunday, another low-pressure system will lift in from the southern states and bring more widespread rain showers into West Virginia, mostly in the eastern half of the state. Thereafter, an active weather pattern will set itself up over the Mountain State, meaning cloudy skies and scattered showers will move into our region for the first half of next week. All the while, temperatures will start in the 50s. In short, today will be warm and cloudy, the last weekend of April will be rainy, and the first few days of May will be cool and cloudy.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 73.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers after midnight, turning into a steady rain overnight. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 52.

Friday: Steady rain in the morning, then cloudy skies and scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. East-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 68.

Saturday: Leftover showers are gone by the mid-morning hours, leaving cloudy skies in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 70.

