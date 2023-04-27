W.Va. Gov. Justice files to run for U.S. Senate

(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has officially filed candidacy paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

U.S. Senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, is up for reelection in 2024, although he has yet to announce if he will seek to keep his Senate seat.

WVa GOP governor to reveal plans amid Senate run speculation

The paperwork by Gov. Justice shows both filings were dated today - Thursday, April 27.

Justice is scheduled to make an announcement on Thursday evening at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

The event is being held on the governor’s 72nd birthday.

A Senate bid by Justice would set up a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.

Mooney jumped into the Senate race less than two weeks after winning his fifth term in the House last November.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who lost to Manchin in the 2018 general election, has announced he will run for governor next year.

No Democrats have announced a challenge to Manchin.

