13 Philip Barbour Athletes Commit To College Today

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour High School held a spring signing day today, and 13 students put pen to paper on their Letters of Intent for the colleges of their future.

The students, colleges selected, and their sports are listed here:

Darcy Knight - Soccer - WV Tech

Megan Mitchell - Cross Country - Fairmont State

Quinton Payton - Track - WV Wesleyan

Ethan Floyd - Sprint Football - Alderson Broaddus

Caden Hawkins - Basketball - WV Wesleyan

Alfred Isch - Baseball - Charleston

Emily Denison - Volleyball - WV Wesleyan

Mason Halfin - Golf - WV Wesleyan

Andrew Thompson - Sprint Football - Alderson Broaddus

Michael Salisbury - Football - Bethany College

Richard (Dashawn) Webster - Football - Kentucky Christian

Kemper Longwell - Football - Alderson Broaddus

Averi Carpenter - Volleyball - TBD (still looking at options)

Jayden Starks - Swimming - Fairmont State

Congratulations to all of the athletes from Philip Barbour!

