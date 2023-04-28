13 Philip Barbour Athletes Commit To College Today
12 athletes commit in state, while 1 selects an out-of-state school.
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour High School held a spring signing day today, and 13 students put pen to paper on their Letters of Intent for the colleges of their future.
The students, colleges selected, and their sports are listed here:
Darcy Knight - Soccer - WV Tech
Megan Mitchell - Cross Country - Fairmont State
Quinton Payton - Track - WV Wesleyan
Ethan Floyd - Sprint Football - Alderson Broaddus
Caden Hawkins - Basketball - WV Wesleyan
Alfred Isch - Baseball - Charleston
Emily Denison - Volleyball - WV Wesleyan
Mason Halfin - Golf - WV Wesleyan
Andrew Thompson - Sprint Football - Alderson Broaddus
Michael Salisbury - Football - Bethany College
Richard (Dashawn) Webster - Football - Kentucky Christian
Kemper Longwell - Football - Alderson Broaddus
Averi Carpenter - Volleyball - TBD (still looking at options)
Jayden Starks - Swimming - Fairmont State
Congratulations to all of the athletes from Philip Barbour!
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.