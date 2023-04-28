5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

In this installment of A Silent Crisis, we’re taking a closer look at what the Anmoore Fire and EMS Department in Harrison County goes through on a daily basis.

Anmoore EMS has paid staff on duty 24/7, but their fire department is volunteers only.

Because of the volunteer shortage, EMS has to stretch themselves thinner and fight fires when they can.

But when the emergency calls come flooding in, Chief Mark McClain says they don’t always have enough people to do both.

“People get in your face as soon as you get there ‘Why weren’t you here quicker? Why weren’t you here quicker?’ We don’t have the people. We don’t have the personnel. We don’t have the people to come,” McClain said.

Anmoore doesn’t have a town fire fee, which many places use to pay for staff.

McClain says fortunately, other nearby departments help out.

“The big thing about being in the fire service is you have brothers and sisters throughout the county, throughout the nation that are willing to help other departments out. That does help, but you still have that pride thing where you want to be the first one a block from the fire department. You want to see an Anmoore fire truck a block from here on a big fire or something. You just want to see that,” McClain said.

McClain says it’s important to show the community they’re here for them, but right now, it’s hard to get people involved.

The few who are interested can’t even get through the door.

“They were struggling to get those 5-6 people in a class. There was only 3-4 showing up. There would be 15 sign up but only a few show up, and then they would have to cancel the class,” said McClain.

McClain met his wife when they first started volunteering together more than 30 years ago. Together, they raised two sons, who are also volunteers.

McClain says while they’re doing what they can, the world around them has been changing.

“A handshake is not meant like a handshake was 20-30 years ago. A promise is not what it was 20-30 years ago. I notice the difference in a generation. Even my own kids, they’re in their 20′s, and say ‘What’s wrong with these people?’ They don’t hold up their standard anymore. It’s just the changing of times unfortunately,” McClain said.

McClain says he understands this job isn’t for everybody and people have families to worry about.

But it’s starting to get to the point for departments everywhere that the lack of help for them is straining the communities they serve.

“There’re a lot of times the volunteers don’t show up. Sometimes, I’m by myself, and other times if I’m at work, other people, one person will show up. They call me and you ask them ‘How do you feel pumping the engine, getting some water on it, getting something going?’ and that’s when sometimes the community will get outraged over it,” McClain said.

McClain says volunteers everywhere are feeling the burnout.

While they know to some degree the extremes and dangers they’ll be going through on a near daily basis, it still takes a toll.

McClain says it’s important for volunteers and first responders to support each other and help carry that load.

“I was there at the right time, at the right place. I can’t help but notice things that affect it. It shapes you. It forms your life. It will change you sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. You just need someone to talk to,” McClain said.

McClain says while they’re still in hard times, he’s hopeful things are on the upswing.

He says just recently, Anmoore was able to get three new volunteer members, something that hasn’t happened in a long time.

McClain says he’s glad these people are taking more of an interest in their community.

“It’s getting better. The last couple of months a lot of people have said ‘Thank you for what you do,’ and I was like ‘Okay, you’re welcome.’ We do what we feel needs to be done. It’s our job as a volunteer … we try to supply for the community,” McClain said.

McClain says just how things have changed for his job over the past 30 years, he knows more change will happen in the years to come.

But the reason why he volunteers will always be the same.

“Thats just a good, warm, fuzzy feeling inside that makes you feel like ‘Alright,’ so that sort of helps you with your mental hygiene as well too. There’s a lot of people that feel like that they feel good about helping someone in the community,” McClain said.

