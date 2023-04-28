Body found in Ohio River

A body was found Thursday afternoon in the Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia.
By Eric Fossell and Dustin Weekley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Thursday afternoon in the Ohio River in Ceredo, according to Wayne County 911 dispatchers and Ceredo Police.

Police say the body is male.

Officers say the body was found around 3:15 p.m. by employees of Kanawha River Terminal. It is unknown how long the body has been in the river.

The body was sent to the Wayne County Coroner.

Police say the body has no tattoos or identifying markings.

The Ceredo Police Department is handling the investigation.

