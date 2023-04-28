Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School students take their own “Mission to Mars”

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - What started as a rejection six years ago became a huge success for Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Science teacher Liz Terry.

She had applied for a grant to build a rover and didn’t get it.

But Terry didn’t give up, and this year with the help of her colleagues, BUMS eighth graders took their own mission to mars.

Students were divided into six groups. They grew their own food, made rockets, built a rover, created a model habitat, wrote their own constitution, and sewed clothes fit to wear inside and outside of space.

Kallie Perry was part of the fashion group and said that the project was time consuming but rewarding.

“It took a lot of patience and a lot of time just to get it right. Like with our fashion group, it took multiple tries to get the perfect measurements for each person we were doing,” she explained.

The clothes the students made were shown off in a special fashion show with teachers, principals and students.

In order to live on Mars, you need to have food to eat.

Johnny Chen was part of the Hydroponics group and learned how to grow plants in water.

“We started with plants. Well the seeds and we started growing it in the windows. When it grew and sprouted we replanted it and put them into the water, and we used the tote system, which would contain water,” he said.

To get to Mars, you need a rocket.

Thomas Turner said that they used everything from a champagne glass to a pill bottle to create their functional rockets.

After the fashion show and a demonstration of the Rover students built they headed out for the big finale, launching the rockets into the sky.

“Everyone can be a life long learner. My colleagues we didn’t know how to make a hydroponic. I have never made a rocket in my life. I didn’t know how to make a rover. What we showed was that you can figure it out and be successful,” Terry said.

