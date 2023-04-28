Charges pending in Clarksburg bar shooting

4/23 6 p.m. - 3 people shot at Clarksburg bar
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say charges are pending in a Clarksburg bar shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Good Times Bar on Milford St. in Clarksburg.

Three people were shot and sent to area hospitals.

One of them, 49-year-old Gary Meeks, of Stonewood, is in critical condition.

Detectives told 5 News on Friday they’re still working to get statements from people at the bar as well as other evidence.

What evidence they do have has been sent to State Police for firearm forensics.

They say until they get the results, no charges will be filed.

The other two men who were shot were listed in stable condition.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

3 people shot at Clarksburg bar

Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
One dies in Mon County house fire

Latest News

Two charged after fentanyl found in home near preschool
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Fairmont
‘Disgustingly atrocious’: 2 charged after children seen living in ‘just pure filth’
MCSO searching for missing teen