Charges pending in Clarksburg bar shooting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say charges are pending in a Clarksburg bar shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Good Times Bar on Milford St. in Clarksburg.

Three people were shot and sent to area hospitals.

One of them, 49-year-old Gary Meeks, of Stonewood, is in critical condition.

Detectives told 5 News on Friday they’re still working to get statements from people at the bar as well as other evidence.

What evidence they do have has been sent to State Police for firearm forensics.

They say until they get the results, no charges will be filed.

The other two men who were shot were listed in stable condition.

